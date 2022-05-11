$18 million in meth totaling nearly 1,000 pounds found in truck at South Texas border

Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection found more than $18 million worth of meth hidden within a tractor-trailer on Saturday, May 6 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

CBP said the discovery was made on Saturday at the World Trade Bridge, which connects Laredo to Nuevo Laredo.

Officers inspected a 2013 International trailer that was hauling stainless steel scrap metal from Mexico to the U.S.

Agents, using a K9 and imaging system, discovered that there were 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the trailer, according to a news release.

The estimated street value of the drugs totaled to $18,253,206, the release states.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from Mexico, was arrested. He has not been identified and his charges are unclear at this time.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations agents are investigating the drug bust.

