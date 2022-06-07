Prominent Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing 4 families of children who were shot in Uvalde massacre

Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing the families of four students injured in the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas – Prominent Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing four families of children who were injured in the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

All four students represented by Henry suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries during the mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Court documents state that each of the four children represented by Henry was “intentionally shot” by the gunman.

One of the victims Henry is representing was shot in the leg, another in the shoulder, one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the back, leg and shoulder.

“Each of these children have undergone extensive medical care. Some have undergone multiple surgeries. They have all suffered severe physical injuries and unimaginable emotional trauma,” the plaintiffs’ petition states. “They witnessed their friends and teachers being shot and dying in front of them. They were locked into the room with [the shooter] as he shot their friends and were forced to stay there for over 45 minutes hurt and frightened before police finally entered the room and shot and killed [the shooter.]”

According to the court documents, Henry has filed a lawsuit against the estate of the gunman on behalf of the four families.

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,” the attorney said. “The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.”

Law enforcement’s delayed response to the active shooter inside the school has become a topic of scrutiny following the massacre.

In a press release, officials from Henry’s law office stated that the lawsuit “goes beyond representing those directly impacted by the shooting.”

The team says they are focused on trying to understand how the tragedy was possible and how institutions and private companies could have prevented it.

“The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe,” said Henry. “We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school.”

Henry has previously represented mass shooting victims from the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church massacre that occurred in November 2017. A U.S. federal judge awarded $230 million to the victims of that tragedy in a verdict against the U.S. government in February.

The Uvalde families being represented by Henry are seeking an excess of $100 million in damages, according to court documents.

Current reports state that a total of 17 children were injured, in addition to the 21 victims who lost their lives, when a gunman opened fire inside the elementary school.

