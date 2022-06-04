96º

9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital, University Health says

Woman and child remain hospitalized in San Antonio

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A 9-year-old girl who was wounded in the Uvalde mass shooting last week has been released from a San Antonio hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, University Health said that the girl has been discharged.

The hospital now has two Uvalde victims in its care: a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The woman is in good condition and the girl is in serious condition, the hospital said.

On Tuesday, 10-year-old Noah Orona was released from University Hospital.

His parents told ABC News that Noah played dead after he was shot and watched his teacher shield other students from the gunman before getting shot herself. Noah told them that he watched his teacher fall on top of another child and die.

This week, funerals started for the 19 students and two teachers who died in the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Seventeen others were injured.

