9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital, University Health says

A 9-year-old girl who was wounded in the Uvalde mass shooting last week has been released from a San Antonio hospital.
On Saturday afternoon, University Health said that the girl has been discharged.
The hospital now has two Uvalde victims in its care: a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.
The woman is in good condition and the girl is in serious condition, the hospital said.
Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde:— University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 4, 2022
At University Hospital we currently have two patients:
66-year-old woman, good condition
10-year-old girl, serious condition
9-year-old girl, discharged from hospital
On Tuesday, 10-year-old Noah Orona was released from University Hospital.
His parents told ABC News that Noah played dead after he was shot and watched his teacher shield other students from the gunman before getting shot herself. Noah told them that he watched his teacher fall on top of another child and die.
This week, funerals started for the 19 students and two teachers who died in the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Seventeen others were injured.
Read also: