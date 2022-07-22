Teen arrested in Texas shootout that killed man and three teens, sheriff says

Eric Reyes, 18 is charged with murder and is booked in to Bell County Jail on an unrelated charge, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A teenager was arrested in a Houston-area shootout that left three teenagers and one man dead over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Reyes, 19, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Carlos Arellano, 25, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. He was booked into the Bell County Jail, where he remains on a bond totaling $1,002,500.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cypress Ridge Apartments in north Harris County.

Two groups in the courtyard area allegedly had an argument, which led to the shootout, Gonzalez said.

Three of the males suffering from gunshot wounds died at the scene. Another male who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The other shooting victims were two 16-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man.

They have not been identified by authorities, but a relative told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that one of the victims was her brother. She identified him as William Reyes.

“He loved his people. He loved his family. He has a little girl, one-year-old. So that’s the worst thing about it. He has a little daughter he’s not going to be able to see her no more,” Naomi Velazquez told KPRC.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more suspects could be involved, KPRC reported.

