Texas authorities searching for 11-year-old girl, man wanted in her abduction

Imani Stephens (left) is missing and Daniel Diaz is wanted in her disappearance, according to an AMBER Alert.

Police officers in the Houston area are searching for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared overnight.

Imani Stephens was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City, a city southeast of Houston.

Police said they are searching for Daniel Diaz, 28, who is tied to her abduction. He was last seen driving a gray, new-model pickup truck and the license plate is unknown.

Imani weighs 111 pounds, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has scars on both of her wrists and was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black-striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs shoes.

Diaz is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

An AMBER Alert released on Friday states that Imani is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Imani or Diaz is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

