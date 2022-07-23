AMBER ALERT: Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office searching for three abducted children

From left to right: Christine Robertson, 4; Christopher Robertson II, 6; Kristine Whitehead, 35; Kristen Robertson, 3

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three abducted children believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Kristen Robertson, 4-year-old Christine Robertson and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II. They are also looking for 35-year-old Amber Whitehead in connection with the children’s abduction.

Kristen is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Christine is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher is 3 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Whitehead is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Whitehead is driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544. She was last heard from in Kempner, Texas.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.