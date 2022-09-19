Texas man shoots, kills 18-year-old man caught in underage cousin’s bedroom, sheriff says

HCSO: Nephew charged in alleged shooting death of 18-year-old after mother says she found him in bed with her juvenile daughterO

An 18-year-old man who was allegedly found in the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by the girl’s cousin last week in Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Daniel Hines, 20, has been charged with the murder of Curtis Mobley on Friday in Spring, a city north of Houston.

The incident started when the 14-year-old girl’s sister allegedly caught Mobley in the teen’s bedroom, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sister called her mother, and the mother notified the police and Hines, Gonzalez said.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that Hines showed up at the home and got into a fight with Mobley.

Mobley allegedly left a gun in the girl’s room, and the girl retrieved the firearm for him, a judge said in probable cause court on Saturday.

The altercation led to a shootout and Mobley was shot multiple times.

Gonzalez said he was found unresponsive in the driveway and later died from his injuries.

Hines told police that he acted in self-defense and that Mobley opened fire first. However, witnesses said that Hines shot first, KPRC reported.

He was jailed on a $100,000 bond, records show.

KPRC reported that at the time of the shooting, he was out on bond from a criminal trespassing charge.

