Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home

A man was shot on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.

While officers were on the way, they received another call about a shooting that took place there.

They arrived to find a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said. He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

His stepfather, 38, told officers that before the shooting, he heard someone banging on his window. He grabbed his gun, went outside and saw his stepson across the street.

He told officers that his stepson threw his backpack on the ground and charged at him. He shot him one time, he told SAPD.

Police have the man in custody for questioning but have not charged him.

