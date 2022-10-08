70º

University of Texas Permian Basin soccer coach suspended after claims she asked students to pay bail, kissed athletes

Anonymous group of students accuse Carla Tejas of inappropriate behavior

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Carla Tejas' bio on the UTPB website. (UTPB)

ODESSA, Texas – A women’s soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

KMID, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

After her arrest, an anonymous group of students claiming to be soccer team members sent a letter to university officials describing inappropriate behavior from Tejas.

Sports reporter from KMID, Kayler Smith, said the letter alleges Tejas asked players for help to pay her bail from the DWI arrest.

Smith said that the letter also states Tejas had physical interactions with members of the UTPB men’s soccer team, including kissing in public.

Tejas’ bio remains posted on the school’s website.

UTPB officials sent KSAT the following statement in regard to the allegations:

“We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas. As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. In our UTPB athletics program the wellbeing, safety, and support of our student athletes always comes first. That will never change. These kinds of allegations are taken very seriously. Right now, our focus is on our women’s soccer team and providing any additional support our players need. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further at this time,” said UTPB’s Director of Athletics, Todd Dooley.

KMID also reported that a parent of one of the student-athletes said Tejas “intimidates” and “threatens” the athletes if they “don’t do exactly as she wants.”

Former Belhaven goalkeeper Lilli Denson told KMID that Tejas “belittled me so much that I actually contemplated suicide my sophomore year.”

UTPB men’s assistant soccer coach Elmer Zayala will take over for the women’s team.

An investigation is ongoing.

