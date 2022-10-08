University of Texas Permian Basin soccer coach suspended after claims she asked students to pay bail, kissed athletes

ODESSA, Texas – A women’s soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

KMID, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

After her arrest, an anonymous group of students claiming to be soccer team members sent a letter to university officials describing inappropriate behavior from Tejas.

Sports reporter from KMID, Kayler Smith, said the letter alleges Tejas asked players for help to pay her bail from the DWI arrest.

Smith said that the letter also states Tejas had physical interactions with members of the UTPB men’s soccer team, including kissing in public.

Tejas’ bio remains posted on the school’s website.

Some of the major allegations against Tejas from the letter:

- Arrested of a DWI Sept. 11, asked for players to help pay her bail, and some did.

- Distributed alcohol to minors — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) October 2, 2022

UTPB officials sent KSAT the following statement in regard to the allegations:

“We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas. As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. In our UTPB athletics program the wellbeing, safety, and support of our student athletes always comes first. That will never change. These kinds of allegations are taken very seriously. Right now, our focus is on our women’s soccer team and providing any additional support our players need. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further at this time,” said UTPB’s Director of Athletics, Todd Dooley.

BREAKING: AD Todd Dooley speaks on the Coach Tejas investigation, saying they have no comment and they fully support the students.



The anonymous players say Dooley's wife last night told the team in a meeting that they have Coach Tejas' back. pic.twitter.com/6oOLA6M9fk — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) October 3, 2022

KMID also reported that a parent of one of the student-athletes said Tejas “intimidates” and “threatens” the athletes if they “don’t do exactly as she wants.”

Former Belhaven goalkeeper Lilli Denson told KMID that Tejas “belittled me so much that I actually contemplated suicide my sophomore year.”

UTPB men’s assistant soccer coach Elmer Zayala will take over for the women’s team.

An investigation is ongoing.