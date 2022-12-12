2 taken to hospital, 6 suffer minor injuries after car crashes into Texas restaurant

Two people had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday evening after a car crashed into Gino’s Italian Restaurant in the 1700 block of S. Mays St. in Round Rock.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at Gino’s Italian Restaurant in the 1700 block of S. Mays St.

Police said the two victims suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening. Another six people suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated. He was not believed to be intoxicated and the investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, the restaurant said one of the hospitalized victims was a server who suffered a broken leg and had to get several stitches.

“She has a full time job and works at Gino’s Italian Restaurant on the weekend. She will not be able to work for a long time,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant is asking for people to donate gift cards for the woman, who has five children.

Gino’s is expected to open on Monday.

