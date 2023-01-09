Hiker found dead on Guadalupe Mountains trail that leads to highest peak in Texas

The view from the summit of Guadalupe Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas. Photo by Jrossz71.

A visitor at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park died while hiking on the Guadalupe Peak Trail, which leads to the highest point in Texas.

The National Park Service on Friday said the hiker was found unresponsive by other hikers on Dec. 31. Hikers administered CPR and notified park staff, NPS said.

The hiker was pronounced dead and has not been identified.

“Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this loss, and our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends,” Superintendent Eric Leonard said in a news release.

The trail is considered “very strenuous” and has a 3,000-foot elevation gain to the summit of the highest point in Texas. The hike measures 8.4 miles roundtrip.

NPS said that on New Year’s Eve, there was a high wind warning and wind chills were below freezing. The hiker’s cause of death has not been released.

