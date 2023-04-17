75º

Texas

Fire, explosion that killed thousands of cows in Texas Panhandle ruled accidental

Investigators later confirmed the fire was caused by equipment failure

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Panhandle, Texas

AMARILLO – The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire and explosion that killed thousands of cows in the Texas Panhandle an accident, according to media reports.

“This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a press release.

Castro County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to the incident on April 10 at the Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmitt, a city between Lubbock and Amarillo.

Only a small percentage of animals lived, and the owner placed those surviving cows in a nearby facility.

KVII added that the farm was less than a year old and had no previous fires.

Investigators later confirmed the fire was caused due to failure of a piece of equipment used within the dairy daily, reported KFDA.

KFDA said the operator could not control the fire with fire extinguishers as the equipment spread extremely flammable liquid, leading to the explosion.

Although the incident was considered an accident, officials and experts will continue to investigate the reason for the equipment failure.

Related

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email