Man who left Taylor Swift concert in Houston hit, killed by drunken driver after car stalled, reports say

HOUSTON – A man who had just left the Taylor Swift concert in Houston was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver after his car broke down, according to Houston police.

The incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of the Southwest Freeway.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that Jacob Charles Lewis, 20, and his sister April Bancroft left the concert at NRG Stadium and were driving in a Buick LaCrosse when it broke down.

Lewis got out to push the vehicle while Bancroft steered, and a black Volkswagen Beetle struck him. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was the night I had been looking forward to for a very long time and turned for the absolute worst,” Bancroft told the station. “What I hope will be the worst thing I have to live through.”

The driver of the Beetle, identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, stopped for a brief time and then fled, according to media reports.

“Well, he stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver side tire and only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave,” Lewis’ father, Steve, told KPRC.

KTRK reported that a tow truck driver saw the suspect drive off and followed him. Police were later able to stop Hayes, but he then fled on foot. Police were eventually able to take him into custody.

Records with the Harris County Jail show he was booked on Saturday and charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death and driving while intoxicated. KPRC reported this is his third time being charged with driving while intoxicated.

“That’s really disappointing obviously this guy made some bad decisions and it cost my son his life,” Steve Lewis said.

His bond is set at $90,000.

