Video shows massive hail stones falling into Texas pool, making huge splashes

WACO, Teas – Storms in Central Texas Wednesday evening dumped giant hail in the Waco area and one homeowner caught it on video.

Twitter user @Wilcojoe761 filmed the massive hail stones splashing into his pool. The video can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“This is a historical hail event,” someone can be heard saying. “Those are baseball-sized hails mixed in with golfball-sized hail.”

Hail up to four inches in diameter fell in Waco, the NWS reported.

Wonder what softball to grapefruit size hail looks like? Here ya go! This fell in China Spring, northwest of Waco! PC: Deena Ervin Webster #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/fEtg9mZkxf — Matt Hines 🌵 (@MattHinesTX) April 27, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in central Texas to remain “vigilant and weather aware” as several training supercells moved through the region, according to Storyful.

