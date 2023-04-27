78º

LIVE

Texas

Video shows massive hail stones falling into Texas pool, making huge splashes

Hail up to four inches in diameter fell in Waco, NWS reported

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hail, Waco, Video, Texas

WACO, Teas – Storms in Central Texas Wednesday evening dumped giant hail in the Waco area and one homeowner caught it on video.

Twitter user @Wilcojoe761 filmed the massive hail stones splashing into his pool. The video can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“This is a historical hail event,” someone can be heard saying. “Those are baseball-sized hails mixed in with golfball-sized hail.”

Hail up to four inches in diameter fell in Waco, the NWS reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in central Texas to remain “vigilant and weather aware” as several training supercells moved through the region, according to Storyful.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email