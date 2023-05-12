Texas lake now fully infested with zebra mussels; video of ranch for sale on Gulf Coast; weekend rain

Welcome to the weekend! I normally wouldn’t say this, but any outdoor plans you have for Saturday will likely not be a good idea.

KSAT meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall this weekend, leading to possible flooding in low-lying roads, rivers and creeks.

So, you may want to put those tubes away if you’re thinking about heading to a river. In New Braunfels, city officials are considering closing access to the Comal River and the City Tube Chute, but that decision has yet to be made.

If you’re still seeking an outdoor fix, then we’ve got you covered. 😉

This week I wrote about invasive zebra mussels taking over a lake in Coleman County and a massive ranch on the Gulf Coast hitting the market.

Also, have you seen any slithering friends on the River Walk lately? My colleague Cody King spoke with the Texas Parks and Wildlife about recent snake sightings, and they explained the uptick in activity.

Get the links for all these stories below, and you can keep up with the weather here.

But I can’t let you go without sharing two adorable videos from our Insiders. Salai Gnana Deeban uploaded a video of ducks playing in the water at Stillwater Ranch Pond.

From Salai Gnana Deeban. (KSAT Connect)

Krenn MacDonald uploaded a video of baby deer splashing in rain puddles in New Braunfels. CUTE!

From Krenn MacDonald. (From Krenn MacDonald.)

See these videos and more by visiting KSAT Connect. You can also share your weather images and videos with us, and we may use them on TV.

Another Texas lake now fully infested with invasive zebra mussels

ZEBRA MUSSELS PRESS CONFERENCE HELD AT THE 360 BRIDGE.

Invasive zebra mussels took over Hords Creek Lake in Coleman County within a month of first appearing there, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TPWD said the lake is now designated as fully infested with the invasive species.

In April, staff with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found one zebra mussel attached to a dam infrastructure. Subsequent surveys found multiple size classes of zebra mussels, indicating that they’ve been reproducing.

No zebra mussels were reported at Hords Creek Lake before April, but nearby O.H. Ivie and Brownwood Lakes were previously listed as infested. They’re all located just south of Abilene.

Read the full story here.

Video shows $5.4 million ranch that’s for sale near future Texas state park

Aerial video shows $5.4 million cattle ranch that’s for sale near future Texas state park

A 1,350-acre ranch that sits across a future Texas State Park on the Gulf Coast is on the market for $5.4 million.

Powderhorn North Ranch, located about nine miles southwest of Port O’Connor, is a working cattle ranch that’s referred to as an “angler’s paradise” because of its fishing and kayaking opportunities, realtors from Foster Farm & Ranch say.

It has a mile of shoreline along Powderhorn Lake and is surrounded by inlets, salt marshes and freshwater wetlands, Foster Farm & Ranch said in a news release.

The property can also be used for hog, deer and duck hunting, and is home to multiple duck populations like gadwall, widgeon, pintail, canvasback, redhead and teal.

Powderhorn North Ranch is across the shore from Powderhorn Ranch, which will be turned into a state park.

See an aerial tour by clicking here.

Stay safe out there this weekend,

Rebecca Salinas