2nd suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy arrested after hours-long standoff, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A manhunt came to an end overnight after a second suspect was arrested in the shooting of a Harris County deputy.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 34-year-old Terran Green was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in northeast Harris County on Thursday night.

Authorities had been searching for Terran Green and 37-year-old James Green after a deputy was shot on Wednesday night.

The deputy was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and James Green was captured on Thursday morning.

Terran Green (left) and James Green (right). (KSAT)

Gonzalez told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that authorities located Terran Green at a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge in Humble.

As law enforcement tried to confront him, he opened fire, Gonzalez said.

KPRC reported the wounded officers are U.S. Marshals and are expected to be in good condition. A third officer was hit by shrapnel, KPRC reported.

KPRC reported that law enforcement didn’t return fire, and Terran Green barricaded himself for hours.

“We weren’t going anywhere, we had strong support out here, perimeter was set and I think he probably realized that it was kind of the end of the game at that point and there wasn’t going to be anything else to do,” Gonzalez said.

He surrendered after a SWAT team and negotiators made the scene.

Terran Green has since been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, Gonzalez said.

Officials did not clarify how Terran Green and James Green know each other. A spokesperson for the sheriff did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

On Wednesday night, a Blue Alert was issued after the 29-year-old deputy was shot twice in the upper torso moments after making a traffic stop alone in the northern outskirts of Houston.

The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for about 15 months, Gonzalez said.

“At this point, we’re just praying that he makes a full recovery,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

Abbott previously announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.