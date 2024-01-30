Fire at chicken farm in Brazos Fire expected to burn for days, reports say

BRYAN, Texas – A fire at Feather Crest Farms in Northeast Brazos County ignited on Monday evening and officials said the chicken farm may be burning for days until it’s fully extinguished.

KBTX in Bryan said the fire started at 5 p.m. east of Kurten and multiple fire departments from Brazos, Robertson, and Madison counties responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. KBTX reported the flames were contained in two buildings.

Watch a video of the flames below:

Authorities told KBTX and KAGS that the walls of the tall metal buildings were beginning to collapse on Monday night, making it too dangerous to send firefighters inside.

No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cost of damage is unknown.

Authorities said there is no public threat, but they are asking people to avoid the area, according to KAGS.

Bryan Texas Utilities had to stop service to 140 customers who live near the area, but power to most customers was restored before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials are expected to give an update on Tuesday. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kurten is located less than 20 miles northeast of College Station.