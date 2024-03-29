Calling all Kyles! City of Kyle invites you to help break world record

In 2023, the “Gathering of the Kyles” in Kyle, Texas brought in 1,490 Kyles from all over the country.

KYLE, Texas – The City of Kyle is trying to fill its city limits with Kyles in yet another attempt at a Guinness World Record.

City officials said they are asking anyone with the name Kyle to join them on May 18 to break the record for the largest same-name gathering.

People named Kyle (and spelled that way) are asked to meet at Kyle Fair. Participation is free, and all Kyles will receive a free Kyle Fair T-shirt, while supplies last.

Kyles must show proof of their first name to participate. Iterations of Kyle, such as Kyler, Kyal, or Kylee will not be accepted. Middle names, last names and nicknames will also not be accepted.

City officials are encouraging Kyles to pre-register, which can be done online.

Registration can also be done on-site at the Kyle Fair at the following times:

Friday, May 17 from 4-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The official count will take place at 1 p.m.

City officials said this is their fifth attempt to break the record. The current record is held in Bosnia, where 2,325 participants named Ivan gathered in July 2017.

Last year, the “Gathering of the Kyles” brought in 1,490 Kyles from all over the country, according to a news release.

The Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza takes place from May 17-19 at Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Road. It includes live music, food trucks, margarita judging and rib judging. Admission is free.

