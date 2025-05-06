Texas House Republicans poised to scale back legislation that targets state’s universities

The Texas House may scale back a bill meant to crack down on what is taught at the state's universities.

The Texas House on Tuesday began its debate over a wide-ranging bill that would transform how the state’s universities function and teach students.

State Rep. Matt Shaheen, a Plano Republican, proposed major changes to legislation that already cleared the state Senate. If the House approves those changes, the two chambers would need to negotiate a final outcome.

As written, Senate Bill 37 would prohibit professors from teaching students to adopt the idea that any race, sex, ethnicity, or social, political or religious belief is superior to another. It would also set up a system by which degree programs could be eliminated if the state were to determine they do not provide a return on investment for students.

Shaheen’s version dramatically limits the scope by removing references to social and political beliefs and the rating system. His version also restricts when boards of regents can get involved in hiring decisions and who can report universities for violating the law to students and those involved with the university.

The bill is part of an effort by Republicans to address what they see as a liberal bias in higher education. They are pushing back on professors who, in recent years, not only asserted their authority to teach controversial topics, such as critical race theory, but also criticized their universities for sending police to arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on campus. It follows a 2023 ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Shaheen and Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican and the bill’s author, said they want to ensure institutions are providing degrees of value affordably and efficiently.

Democrats argue the institutions are already working toward, and in some cases achieving, that goal.

Shaheen laid out his changes Tuesday at the House Higher Education Committee, the bill’s first test in the lower chamber. The committee heard testimony from about a dozen professors who oppose the bill. More are expected to testify this evening. No vote has been taken on the Shaheen's proposed changes.

Valerie Martinez-Ebers, a political science professor at the University of North Texas, said a DEI ban has already led to her self censor in the classroom and driven her colleagues to teach in other states.

“If SB 37 passes, I’ll be even more afraid to say anything about viewpoints, much less the mistreatment of minority groups,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

