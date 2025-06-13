See how your representatives in the Texas Legislature voted on this year’s major bills

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Tribune has been tracking the status of major legislation from the 2025 session. Now that it's over, here’s a tool that you can use to search for specific lawmakers and how they voted on those proposals. You can enter your address and find the House member and Senator who represents you. Or you can search for a legislator by name.

