Photos: Texas Democrats return to Austin as redistricting standoff ends

Texas Democrats leave the Austin airport on a charter bus to return to the Texas Capitol on August 18, 2025 upon their return to the state following a two-week quorum break.

Houston Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, gets off a charter bus from the Austin airport outside the State Archives building on the east side of the Texas Capitol upon his return to Austin following a two-week quorum break. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Texas Democratic Reps. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, Ann Johnson, D-Houston, Toni Rose, D-Dallas, and Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, left to right, walk toward the Texas Capitol upon their return to Austin following a two-week quorum break. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Texas Democrats, including Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas, and Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land, get off a charter bus from the Austin airport outside the State Archives building on the east side of the Texas Capitol. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Texas Democratic Reps. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston, and Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, walk toward the Texas Capitol upon their return to Austin following a two-week quorum break. The man at right is unidentified. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, puts his fist in the air as he walks past a crowd of supporters outside the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Wu led the democrats in Chicago, where they fought to prevent redistricting in Texas. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Members of the crowd hold up signs as representatives walk into the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Texas Democrats left the state to fight redistricting at the national level, returning after two weeks to resume work in the state. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

A crowd cheers as Democratic representatives walk into the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, speaks to a crowd gathered outside the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Harrison told the crowd of supporters for the Texas Democrats that they were in the wrong city for the action they wanted to happen. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

A member of the crowd cheers as representatives walk into the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Attendance is taken on the floor of the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025, two weeks after Democratic lawmakers walked out during the middle of the Legislature’s special session. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, speaks on the floor of the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025 at the start of the second special session. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Attendance is taken on the floor of the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025, two weeks after Democrats walked out during the middle of the special session. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Lulu Flores, D-Austin, speaks with Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, and Rep. Mary E. González, D-Clint, on the floor of the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, holds a "permission slip" to leave the chamber as around two dozen Texas Democratic members of the House of Representatives return for the second special session of the 89th Texas Legislature. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

A House staffer checks names of representatives attempting to leave the chamber floor on Aug. 18, 2025. Members who were previously absent and had warrants issued for their arrest were not allowed to leave from the main door and had to be escorted by DPS officers. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Houston Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, holds a press conference as around two dozen Democratic members of the Texas House return for the second special session of the 89th Texas Legislature. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Rowlett, stands near a press gaggle outside of the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Texas Democrats left the state to fight redistricting at the national level, returning after two weeks to resume work in the state. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, speaks with the press outside the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Dallas Rep. Mihaela Plesa, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks at a press conference outside of the House chamber on Aug. 18, 2025. She discussed the threats Democratic lawmakers received during their two-week quorum break. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Houston Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks with the press outside the Texas House on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

