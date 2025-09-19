Regents name sole finalist for president of newly acquired Texas A&M University-Victoria

The Texas A&M University System officially took over the Victoria campus from the University of Houston System in September after state lawmakers approved the transfer.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Thursday named Florida higher education administrator Christian Hardigree as the sole finalist for president at the system’s newly acquired Texas A&M University-Victoria.

Hardigree currently serves as regional chancellor for the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and has previously served as a founding administrator for two schools at universities in Colorado and Georgia. She holds a Juris Doctor from Mercer University in trial litigation and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Texas A&M administrators pointed to her experience with new programs for their confidence in Hardigree’s ability to lead the Victoria campus. State law requires the board to wait 21 days after naming a finalist for president before making the appointment official.

“Christian Hardigree brings a builder’s mindset — growing programs, aligning with workforce needs, and delivering for students and communities,” Board Chair Robert Albritton said in a statement. “She’s exactly the kind of leader who can help Texas A&M-Victoria thrive along the Coastal Bend and Crossroads.”

The Texas A&M System officially took over the Victoria campus from the University of Houston System in September after state lawmakers approved the transfer during the legislative session. James K. Nelson Jr. was named interim president of the campus as the board searched for a permanent candidate.

Lawmakers approved the transfer of campus operations in May after a previous effort failed in 2011. Supporters, including Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who authored the bill which facilitated the transfer, said Texas A&M’s ability to offer better education options in engineering and agriculture made it more suitable to run the university.

The university is the 12th campus under the Texas A&M System and has roughly 3,500 students enrolled, according to the university website.

“This is a pivotal moment for the university, and I am inspired by its mission to advance academic excellence, foster student success and serve as a catalyst for opportunity and economic growth across South Texas,” Hardigree said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners to elevate the university’s visibility, strengthen its impact, and build a vibrant future together.”

The announcement from the board was one of several administrative shakeups at the Texas A&M System on Thursday. Texas A&M University president Mark A. Welsh III announced his resignation amid repeated calls for him to do so after backlash over a children’s literature course the week before.

The board also appointed Christopher Maynard as the new president of Texas A&M International University in Laredo after its previous president, Pablo Arenaz, died in October. Maynard was named as the sole finalist for the position in August.

Disclosure: Texas A&M International University, Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

