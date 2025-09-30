Texas halts commercial drivers licenses for many immigrants

(Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune, Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune)

Texas will no longer issue or renew commercial driver’s licenses to DACA recipients, refugees or people with asylum, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

Commercial driver’s licenses, or CDLs, are for driving vehicles for business purposes, such as trucks carrying products or buses transporting people. It also includes other vehicles like cement and garbage trucks and party vans.

Pending applications for CDLs will be terminated, according to DPS, which said the effort is “part of the department’s ongoing commitment to keeping Texas roads safe.”

The department also pointed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction earlier this month to "strictly enforce” English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers in the state.

"Truckers play an instrumental role in Texas' robust economy and in keeping our highways safe," Abbott said in a press release. "Every commercial driver license operator on Texas roadways must be able to communicate clearly in English to ensure compliance with traffic laws, follow safety directions, and prevent accidents.”

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an Obama administration program that has given many undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children work permits and temporary protection from deportation.

This move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump tacking on a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, which are issued for specialized fields, especially the technology industry.

