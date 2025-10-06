Greg Abbott authorizes Trump to deploy Texas National Guard to other states to protect federal officials

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

President Donald Trump could send 400 members of the Texas National Guard to other states “to ensure safety for federal officials,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday on social media.

On Sunday evening, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X, saying that the president is ordering the deployment of Texas National Guard members to locations like Illinois and Oregon, calling it “Trump’s invasion.” Pritzker also called on Abbott to refuse any coordination.

Less than an hour later, the Texas governor responded that he “fully authorize[s]” such a move by the president.

“You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it,” Abbott said in a post on X.

It’s not immediately clear when Texas National Guard members would arrive in these locations. Abbott’s office didn’t immediately respond to a question from The Texas Tribune.

This is not the first time Abbott has authorized the Texas National Guard in recent years.

Earlier this year, the governor granted the Texas National Guard the authority to make immigration arrests through an agreement between the state and the Trump administration. The agreement allowed National Guard members to help detain and deport undocumented people in the state.

He also deployed more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops to the sites of protests and demonstrations against immigration raids and deportations in June.

“Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Abbott said in a June news release announcing the deployment.

Even before Trump began his second term, Abbott dispatched about 10,000 Texas National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star — the governor’s border security initiative.

“America must also know that Texas still has thousands of National Guard assisting with the Border security,” Abbott said in his Sunday post.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.