Former Alamo Trust president sues board, land commissioner and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reinstatement

Kate Rogers, the former president of the Alamo Trust which manages San Antonio’s historic site, sued Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and the trust’s board weeks after she resigned under pressure from conservative officials.

Rogers filed the suit in federal court Monday, seeking to reclaim her old job and damages from Patrick, Buckingham and the board. In the suit, Rogers claims her severance pay was revoked after a Texas Monthly story was published in which she discussed conservative backlash that began after an October social media post celebrating Indigenous People’s Day. The suit also names Esperanza “Hope” Andrade, the current Alamo Trust president, as a defendant.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

Patrick called for Rogers’ removal from the trust in October as he, Buckingham and others criticized a 2023 dissertation Rogers wrote asserting the importance of Indigenous people’s history at the Alamo. Buckingham also chastised a post on social media platform X from the official Alamo account celebrating Indigenous People’s Day, writing that “Woke has no place at the Alamo.”

Spokespeople for Patrick and the General Land Office did not respond to immediate requests for comment. The Alamo Trust declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The criticisms from Patrick and Buckingham were the latest episode in a long-standing disagreement over how the history of the Alamo should be told: between focusing on the Battle of the Alamo itself or with broader context, including the role of slavery and Indigenous people at the time.

Buckingham criticized a “land acknowledgement” plaque at the Alamo site in an October letter to the Alamo Trust, and Patrick’s letter also said the “main focus” of the site should be the historic battle. Rogers’ dissertation and other comments have reflected an interest in using a wider scope to tell the Alamo’s history.

“Our big goal … is to push visitors to think about things they hadn’t considered before because the story is more complicated than it has traditionally been told,” Rogers said in a 2023 University of Southern California Rossier School of Education article about her work as the Alamo Trust President.

Patrick has previously expressed a particular interest in the upkeep of the Alamo, whose passion for the site Rogers said was “sincere” in her Texas Monthly interview. A 2019 dispute between Patrick and former Land Commissioner George P. Bush was also sparked by a social media post — one that incorrectly claimed Bush intended to build a statue of former Mexican president Antonio López de Santa Anna outside the Alamo.

