San Antonio ranked 215th safest city in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released its list of safest cities in Texas for 2018.

The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes.

The top five all are suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the safest being Colleyville, a Fort Worth suburb. Violent crimes there are 26 times lower than the statewide average.

So where does San Antonio rank on the list? Out of the 224 cities listed the Alamo City ranked 215.

The list did have a couple of cities in the surrounding area rank in the top 100, with Cibolo ranked the highest at number 17. Fredericksburg was ranked number 48 and Schertz was ranked number 69.

To view the full-list of Texas cities you can click here. The top 20 cities are listed below.

