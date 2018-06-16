Texas Tech grad student participating in UT Austin study abroad program dies

AUSTIN - A Texas Tech University student who was participating in a University of Texas at Austin study abroad program in Irkutsk, Russia, has died, according to statement sent to the UT campus community.

Elmer Arrieta was injured in a fall during a hiking excursion on Olkhon Island, according to the statement by Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. He was one of 20 students on the excursion Saturday.

"Elmer was a graduate student in Texas Tech's College of Architecture," Reagins-Lilly said in the statement. "UT officials have been in close contact with his parents and with the campus coordinator on the ground to provide any assistance they may need."

Counselors were heading to Irkutsk to support students who are still there, according to the statement. UT Student Emergency Services will continue to offer support to UT students and staff.

"We are providing on-the-ground counseling support as well as support to any students here through the UT Counseling and Mental Health Center," Reagins-Lilly said.

Students who may need support during the weeknights or weekends can call CMHC's 24/7 Crisis Line at 512-471-2255.

"On behalf of our entire campus, we send our deepest condolences to Elmer's family, our Texas Tech colleagues and friends, and to all families who have suffered such a devastating loss," Reagins-Lilly said.

