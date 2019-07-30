Texas woman sues for $1 million after walking into window at grocery store

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas woman is suing for up to $1 million after she walked into a window that appeared to her as an "open doorway" at a well-known grocery store, according to a lawsuit.

KSAT.com's sister station, Click2Houston.com, reported that the woman is suing LaGrone Services, a Houston-based construction company that built the Kroger Marketplace where the incident happened.

In the lawsuit, the woman said she went to the Kroger on April 17.

As she was leaving, the woman "walked toward what appeared to be an open doorway (but) instead of a doorway, (the woman) walked directly into a clear, floor-to-ceiling window."

The woman claimed she sustained serious injuries.

