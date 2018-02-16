VP Pence traveling to Texas, will visit San Antonio, McAllen on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Texas on Friday and his first stop will be in San Antonio.

A White House official said he will be giving the keynote remarks at a Republic National Committee event.

Following the visit to the Alamo City, Vice President Pence will then travel to McAllen with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to tour the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley. While there, Pence will meet with local law enforcement and participate in a roundtable discussion on immigration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After his visit to South Texas, Pence will then make a stop in Dallas.

