Tim Burton Ball returning to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The 8th annual Tim Burton Ball is returning to San Antonio on Oct. 5.

The "spooky little party" will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight at The Rock Box at 1223 E Houston St.

Creepy decor, dance music, food, Burton-themed drinks (for kids and adults) and live art will be a part of the celebration.

A costume contest for the best Burton character will take place in two parts:

Under 18: $100 1st prize and Burton Ball swag bag

18 and over: $200 1st prize and Burton Ball swag bag

There will be second- and third-place prizes for both categories.

More information can be found on the event page, here.

Children aged 4 and younger can enter for free, otherwise, you can purchase tickets here.

The ball is family-friendly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then the adult portion of the party kicks off at 9 p.m.

