'Tree of Life' sculpture unveils San Antonio's rich history

SAN ANTONIO - A new piece of art was unveiled in San Antonio on Thursday with the goal of showing the rich heritage of the city one story at a time.

“Arbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra” was commissioned by the River Foundation for artist Margarita Cabrera to celebrate San Antonio’s history of ranching through the eyes of the community.

The 80-foot tall steel tree-like structure is ornamented with over 700 different clay sculptures, each telling a different story from a different member of the community.

The sculpture is the largest piece of public art on the San Antonio River Mission Reach and is the final art installation by the River Foundation in the area.



