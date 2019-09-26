Two Bexar County Jail inmates mistakenly sent to state prison, sheriff's office confirms

SAN ANTONIO - Two Bexar County Jail inmates were mistakenly sent to state prison Thursday, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The inmates, who have not yet been identified, were initially on the list of people set to be transferred to the prison, Deputy Johnny Garcia said, the sheriff's office spokesperson.

The inmates' names were removed from the list, however, and they were not supposed to be transferred at that time.

The sheriff's office has made arrangements to pick up the inmates and take them back to the jail, Garcia said. They will still be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility at a later date.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the incident, Garcia said.

The mistakes come after a troubled month for the sheriff's office. Two inmates were mistakenly released earlier this month and rearrested.

Because of those issues, the sheriff's office placed three sergeants on a 10-day administrative leave while administrators work on fixing the recurring problem.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.