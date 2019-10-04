BCSO: Two in custody, several vehicles damaged following pursuit, crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

BCSO said deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Austin Highway and Lanark Drive.

The driver in the vehicle evaded arrest and damaged several cars during the pursuit, BCSO said.

The driver eventually crashed on I-35 near Walzem Road.

The people inside the vehicle ran away. Deputies caught up to two individuals, who are now in custody. BCSO said one person may still be on the run.

