Two men used fake IDs to steal two rental cars near San Antonio airport, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for two unidentified men who stole a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2019 Toyota Tundra from Avis Rental Car at San Antonio Airport on July 16.

According to police, the men used fake IDs to rent the trucks before leaving and failed to return the vehicles.

The Dodge is gray with Texas license plate LNS2243 and the Toyota is gray with Texas license plate LSS6245.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the person(s) responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the theft.

Only anonymous, crime-solving tips that haven't previously been provided to law enforcement officials will qualify for a reward.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at SACrimeStoppers.com or via phone at 210-224-STOP(7867).

