Former UFC fighter admits he abandoned dog at Texas airport, dog tied to truck for 5 days

DALLAS - Former UFC champion Frank Shamrock is facing animal cruelty charges after he was accused of abandoning his mother's 7-year-old brown Labrador, Zelda, at a Dallas' Love Field Airport parking garage on March 2.

Shamrock posted a plea on his Facebook page asking for someone to take Zelda in.

"We will be at Dallas' Love Field AirPort by 4 p.m. and flight's at 5 p.m.," he wrote.

Shamrock claimed to have called "every shelter and no kill pet center within 200 miles," but apparently there weren't any takers because he admitted to tethering Zelda to a pickup truck.

In a video posted to TMZ, Shamrock admits to leaving the dog but claimed Zelda was left with food and water and that he called airport security to let them know Zelda was left in the parking garage.

Zelda was tethered to the truck for five days before she was rescued.

A witness said they saw Zelda in the bed of a truck when they arrived at the airport March 4 and noticed she was still there when they returned from a trip two days later, according to People.

Zelda was taken into protective custody and ended up in the care of SPCA of Texas, which reported the Labrador had found her forever home Wednesday.

Her new owners reportedly fell in love with Zelda immediately after the initial meet and greet.

The investigation against Shamrock is ongoing, according to SPCA of Texas. He is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals on suspicion of “abandoning an animal without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person."

