University Hospital sees rise in child gunshot victims, motorcycle injuries

SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio's level I trauma centers said the city has encountered a rise in child gunshot victims and motorcyclist injuries.

University Hospital will release its full community trauma report on Tuesday that details trends in serious injuries in Bexar County and South Texas.

The hospital generates the report based on information gathered from thousands of patients.

University Hospital highlighted three major findings from the report:

University Hospital has seen an increase in gunshot victims 16 and younger. According to the report, the number of children "deliberately shot with firearms and treated at University Hospital was significantly higher in 2016 and 2017 than in the previous three years."

The number of adults 17 and older injured on motorcycles increased in 2016 and 2017 despite a decline from 2012 to 2015.

The leading cause of serious injuries in child patients at University Hospital was car crashes. Falls were the leading cause in adults.

University Hospital is one of two local hospitals with the designation of level I trauma center for adults and is the only level I pediatric trauma center and burn program in South Texas.

University Hospital, which is funded by taxpayers, partners with the county's other level I trauma center, Brook Army Medical Center.

The civilian-military hospital partnership is the only partnership of its kind in the county.

County Judge Nelson Wolff and staff from both hospitals will speak about the civilian-military partnership and the possible impact of another hospital being awarded a higher trauma designation.

Methodist Hospital expressed interest in seeking a level II trauma designation, but Wolff and county commissioners said the move would threaten national security and the economic future of the city.

