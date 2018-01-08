Uresti fraud co-defendant withdraws motion to be tried separately, pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO - State Sen. Carlos Uresti co-Defendant Stan Bates has withdrawn his motion to be tried separately and will instead plead guilty to fraud charges.

A magistrate judge will arrive later Monday to formally accept his plea.

Bates is the fourth Four Winds official to plead guilty in connection to the failed frac sand company, which has been described as a Ponzi scheme.

BREAKING Stan Bates withdraws motion to be tried separately, says he will plead guilty #KSATnews — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) January 8, 2018

