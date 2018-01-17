Vet clinic looking to hire cat cuddler

DUBLIN - Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Dublin, Ireland, is looking to hire a cat cuddler full-time — seriously.

The clinic is for cats only and doesn’t offer vet services to dogs.

The job requires that prospective employees love cats and have gentle hands for petting.

Ideal candidates who understand different types of purring will have an advantage in obtaining the position.

Questions on the job posting include:

Are you a crazy cat person who loves cats?

Does cattitude come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

If you answer yes to all of the above, email your cover letter to hello@justcats.ie.

Read the full job posting here.

If your cat cuddling dreams don't come true you can always be a chicken nugget taste tester.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.