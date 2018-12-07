Video shows teacher cutting student's hair while singing national anthem

VISALIA, Calif. - A science teacher at University Preparatory High School has been arrested after a series of videos were posted to social media show her cutting a student's hair.

The haircut appears to be forced by the teacher as the student gets up and tries to move, as can be seen in the videos.

Margaret Gieszinger, 52, was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and her bail was set at $100,000, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

Gieszinger belts out the national anthem as she cuts the student's hair and flings the hair behind her.

After the first student is able to move away the video shows Gieszinger walking up to other students with a pair of scissors and attempting to grab their hair.

The video ends with the students screaming and running out of the classroom while Gieszinger continues singing.

At least one of Gieszinger’s students is sticking up for her. She told the Times Delta, “What she did to my classmates and I is inexcusable. I am not trying to make excuses for her, I simply ask everyone to reconsider how they view her. She is a loving and kind lady. She is usually all smiles and laughs. This is not the Miss G. we know and love."

Gieszinger will not return to the school this year, and the Tulare County Office of Education is investigating.

this teacher really cut her student’s hair while singing the national anthem. america is different pic.twitter.com/2zbst49gCd — josh (@thejoshuagrant) December 6, 2018

