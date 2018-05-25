Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 10 San Antonio coffee shops

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, May 29, more than 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. will close so that its employees can undergo diversity-bias training after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without purchasing a frappuccino or cake pop.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media, protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going to go by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with the racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret that they can’t get their caffeine fix May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the San Antonio area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee.

----

White Elephant Coffee Company

Besides having the coolest name for a coffee shop, White Elephant Coffee Company roasts and brews its own coffee for that perfect cup. 110 W. Carolina St., San Antonio.

Revolucion Coffee + Juice

Just look at the name of this joint and you’ll see that you can get a whole lot more than just coffee. Cold pressed juice is the perfect substitute for those trying to lean off the caffeine. 7959 Broadway St., San Antonio.

Rosella Coffee Company

With three locations, there is enough Rosella coffee to go around for everyone! You can even buy their coffee at wholesale. 203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio.

Summer Moon Coffee Bar

This coffee shop comes to us from Austin and will surely pack a punch for coffee lovers. They roast their own beans and have multiple locations throughout Austin and Texas. 3233 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio.

Bird Bakery

Talk about adorable! Bird Bakery’s coffee is divine, but you’ll want to stay for the delicious treats that their kitchen is serving up every day. 5912 Broadway St., San Antonio.

Indy Coffee

Indy Coffee has some of the best in San Antonio, but what makes this joint special is their incredible merchandise. You’ll fit in with any San Antonio hipster with their cool threads. 7114 UTSA Blvd. No. 103, San Antonio.

Back at the clubhouse ❤️#indycoffee A post shared by L G ✨ (@the_laurengarcia) on May 23, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

Candlelight Coffee House

This gay-friendly space has so much more than coffee. Wine Wednesdays, delicious food, and a rousing brunch all make Candlelight Coffee House unique. 3011 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio.

Barrio Barista

Coffee and tacos. If that’s not enough to make you want to go to Barrio Barista, we don’t know what will. 3735 Culebra Road, San Antonio.

Brown Coffee Company

Brown Coffee Company is describes itself as fine-dining, but with coffee. If you’re looking for the best of the best, we suggest you go here. 1800 Broadway St., San Antonio.

Halcyon Southwest

Did someone say boozy coffee? This hip hangout doesn't close till 2 a.m. for you night owls. 1414 S. Alamo St., San Antonio.

Local Coffee

There are 7 locations across San Antonio.

Mildfire Coffee Roasters

15502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.