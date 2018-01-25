Watch all 9 nominees for best picture Oscar for $35

SAN ANTONIO - The Regal Best Picture Film Festival will be showing all nine films nominated for best picture in 2017 for just $35.

Four local theaters -- Regal Alamo Quarry Stadium 16, Regal Cielo Vista Stadium 18 & RPX, Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 & RPX and Regal Live Oak Stadium 18 & RPX -- will be participating in the festival.

Participating theaters will be showing the films from Feb. 23 to March 4.

The films nominated for 2017’s best picture Oscar are:

"Call Me by Your Name" (R)

"Darkest Hour" (PG-13)

"Dunkirk" (R)

"Get Out" (R)

"Lady Bird" (R)

"Phantom Thread" (R)

"The Post" (PG-13)

"The Shape of Water" (R)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (R)

“The Academy Awards are recognized as one of the most highly acclaimed cinematic achievements,” Regal’s chief content and programming officer, Steve Bunnell, said.

Click here to see the film festival schedule.

Hopefully, the award show can avoid another gaffe like last year's best picture winner announcement.

