This is how much can you make renting your San Antonio, New Braunfels home on Airbnb

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of San Antonio and New Braunfels could make an average profit of $74.27 per day renting their home on Airbnb, according to data provided by Homes.com.

This number is based off an average mortgage payment for San Antonio, which comes to approximately $37.28 per day for 30 days.

The average you could earn renting your home on Airbnb is roughly $111.55 for the San Antonio and New Braunfels areas, which brings the daily profit margin to about $74.27 per day you rent your home.

UPDATE: SA delivery man dropping off Whataburger has funny sleeping baby, doorbell fail

The San Antonio, New Braunfels areas have the 21st smallest daily profit margin for Airbnb rentals, according to the data.

The top 10 earning cities and their daily profit margins are:

Virginia Beach, Norfolk in Virginia - $183.33

Bridgeport, Stamford, Norwalk in Connecticut - $175.56

Charleston, South Carolina - $161.50

Albany, Schenectady, Troy in New York - $151.68

Cape Coral, Fort Myers in Florida - $149.59

Akron, Ohio - $149.29

Jacksonville, Florida - $147.06

Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington in Pennsylvania - $142.98

Indianapolis, Carmel, Anderson in Indiana - $138.47

Cleveland, Elyria in Ohio - $138.30

The bottom 10 earning cities and their daily profit margins are:

Denver, Aurora, Lakewood in Colorado - $62.27

Boise City, Nampa in Idaho - $61.66

Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale in California - $61.48

Raleigh, North Carolina - $56.67

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii - $55.91

Portland, Vancouver, Hillsboro in Oregon and Washington - $49.66

El Paso, Texas - $46.94

Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue in Washington - $45.28

San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward in California - $44.90

San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara in California - $19.55

See infographics detailing which cities make the most on Airbnb.

According to the data, if you rented your home in the San Antonio or New Braunfels areas it would take an average of 10.2 days of renting your home on Airbnb to cover the cost of your mortgage payment for the month.

The “best" city for this is Akron, Ohio at 4.21 days, and "worst" is San Jose, California at 27.29 days.

Research and infographics were provided by Homes.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.