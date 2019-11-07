WATCH: VIA releases new video from high-water bus rescue

SAN ANTONIO - Newly released surveillance video shows how a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus became stranded in a flooded road last month.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Oct. 24 near Dreamland Road.

SAFD: 8 rescued from VIA bus after getting stuck in high water

Dashcam video shows the bus coming to an abrupt stop in high water during heavy weather. The driver is then seen struggling to control the steering wheel, and passengers are taken by surprise as water begins to enter the bus.

VIA released a statement saying that all its drivers undergo safety training on how to handle "several potential road hazard conditions." It said weather and visibility likely led the driver to make a "serious error in judgement."

The driver was terminated following the incident.

Eight people were rescued several hours later. No injuries were reported.

