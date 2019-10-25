SAFD: 8 rescued from VIA bus after getting stuck in high water

SAN ANTONIO - Eight people were rescued from a VIA bus after it became stuck at a high-water crossing late Thursday night, San Antonio firefighters said Friday.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. near some railroad tracks on Dreamland Drive, not far from the city of Castle Hills on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters said all eight passengers were successfully rescued through the roof hatch about four hours later and no one was hurt.

Authorities said it is unclear how the bus ended up in the high water situation.

Police said that there was no signage up in the area, indicating that there could be high water.

A sergeant on scene could not say if the VIA driver made a bad call by going down the road. He said that would be determined once everything is investigated.

