Man shot to death in fight over money, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting death on the city's West Side early Thursday is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over money, San Antonio police said.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot after 5:30 a.m. inside an apartment in the 400 block of Tulipan Walk Street.

Police said the victim and the suspect had been hanging out inside the apartment with at least three other people when things took a violent turn.

"Socializing at 5:40 in the morning. The discussion or dispute escalated to some form of a demand for money," said San Antonio police Sgt. Edward Rodriguez. "The suspect pulled out a rifle and shot one time."

The victim was hit in his chest, Rodriguez said.

Paramedics spent about 30 minutes inside the apartment trying to save his life.

As they wheeled him to a waiting ambulance, paramedics continued to perform chest compressions with the help of a machine. But within 30 minutes of the ambulance's departure, the man was pronounced dead.

According to officers at the scene, investigators have a good idea as to who pulled the trigger.

Police said they developed information on the getaway car and identified a possible suspect.

Detectives said they got the information without much help from the three people who witnessed the shooting.

"It's believed that everyone is either related or an acquaintance, though information wasn't forthcoming," Rodriguez said.

Police hope they'll be able to track down the suspect.

The apartment where the shooting happened is surrounded by other units, but neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots.

