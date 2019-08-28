Witness: Murder suspect said he 'messed up' after fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Tarik Ross, 21, had planned to meet with Joseph Alvarado, 24, and four others to sell them marijuana on the morning of March 3, 2018.

But the men had other plans, James Berg, one of the men, told the jury during the capital murder trial of Alvarado on Wednesday.

They planned to rob him.

Berg testified that the plan was hatched in a barn at his home, but that he did not participate in the scheme.

"I believed that either they were gonna rob him and it wasn't like someone was gonna have a weapon or someone was gonna threaten the child," Berg said.

When Ross arrived in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive, his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child were in the car with him.

While he waited at his home nearby, Berg said, he heard gunfire.

"When I heard how close they sounded, I got worried because I figured that that had to be them," Berg testified.

Berg, Alvarado two other men and a juvenile were later arrested.

He recalled what Alvarado said to him while they waited in a holding cell.

"Hey, I just want you to know that all I really did was – I messed up – I was at the window and he (Ross) ended up throwing the car in reverse and I got scared," Berg said Alvarado told him. "The juvenile shot and I tripped and fell and I shot the bottom of the car."

The juvenile and two other men are awaiting trial in Ross' murder.

Capital murder charges against Berg were later dismissed.

If Alvarado is found guilty, he is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

