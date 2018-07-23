Police: Woman charged after stealing $56,000 worth of jewelry from pawn shop

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman is charged with theft after she was caught pawning stolen jewelry, officials said.

Police said they arrested Isabel Corrales this past weekend.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Northwest Side jewelry store noticed items missing from the store.

When employees checked the pawn shop database, they learned that Corrales had pawned more than $56,000 worth of jewelry over two years, officials said.

The affidavit said only some of the jewelry has been recovered.

Corrales is currently out on bond.

