Police: Woman charged after stealing $56,000 worth of jewelry from pawn shop

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman is charged with theft after she was caught pawning stolen jewelry, officials said.
Police said they arrested Isabel Corrales this past weekend.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Northwest Side jewelry store noticed items missing from the store.
When employees checked the pawn shop database, they learned that Corrales had pawned more than $56,000 worth of jewelry over two years, officials said.
The affidavit said only some of the jewelry has been recovered.
Corrales is currently out on bond.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.