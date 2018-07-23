News

Police: Woman charged after stealing $56,000 worth of jewelry from pawn shop

Isabel Corrales, 57, taken into custody

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman is charged with theft after she was caught pawning stolen jewelry, officials said.

Police said they arrested Isabel Corrales this past weekend.

More Headlines

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Northwest Side jewelry store noticed items missing from the store.

When employees checked the pawn shop database, they learned that Corrales had pawned more than $56,000 worth of jewelry over two years, officials said.

The affidavit said only some of the jewelry has been recovered. 

Corrales is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.