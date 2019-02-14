Woman hit by stray bullet while gardening in backyard of northside home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while gardening in her backyard.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Green Spring on the city's North Side.

Police said around the same time the woman was hit, they received another call for a drive-by shooting about a mile away in the 4100 block of Jung. Two people told police that someone in a car shot at them. Nobody was injured at that address. Police believe the bullet that hit the woman on Green Spring may have traveled from the shooting on Jung.

The 73-year-old victim was hit in the arm. She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, but is expected to recover.

