Woman dies after being run over 'number of times' in elementary school parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after a man in his 80s ran her over "a number of times" following an altercation in an elementary school parking lot, police say.

Police were called to the parking lot of Walzem Elementary School Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Police said the driver of the car allows homeless people to stay at a property in the 4600 block of Walzem Road, near the elementary school, and got into an argument with the woman at the property.

As the woman was leaving the property, the man got into his Ford Focus and ran her over several times. A witness with a concealed handgun license began firing at the driver and his car to get him to stop and blew out one of the man's tires.

Authorities said the man drove off and remains at large, but police have the name of a possible suspect in the deadly hit-and-run.

Police were dispatched to the possible suspect's home to see if he is home.

