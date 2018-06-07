Woman wakes to find intruder inside her home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was the victim of a home invasion on the city's North Side Thursday morning.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 530 block of East Craig Place, which is located not far from Brackenridge Park Golf Course and Highway 281.

According to police, it was during the break-in that the suspect approached the woman who was sleeping and gently felt up her leg.

The woman woke to find the suspect immediately apologizing, police said. He then told her that he was not going to harm her. The woman however yelled and the man fled with several items, police said.

At this time police have not disclosed a description of the suspect. The woman was not hurt in the incident and police say the investigation into the home invasion is on-going.

